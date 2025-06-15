WE’RE BACK: Trump Issues Unapologetic, Pro-Masculinity Father’s Day Proclamation.

President Donald Trump on Friday issued an unapologetic, pro-masculinity Father’s Day proclamation, honoring fathers and father figures across the nation for their strength and leadership.

The tone of the proclamation runs counter to left-wing messaging that masculinity is often “toxic,” and the differences between the sexes are merely an unhealthy social construct.

“America’s fathers are the custodians of our strength, the leaders of our families, and the protectors of our security and safety,” it reads. “This Father’s Day, my Administration pays tribute to every father whose fierce love, heroic devotion, and inspiring example are molding the next generation.”