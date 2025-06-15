ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER: Net zero is bogus.

Regarding the debate over net zero targets, he continued: “It’s all bogus.

“Because that’s not the argument. The argument is, how do we go and terminate pollution? It’s not fighting about net zero or, oh, how many percentage points have you rolled it back from the 1990 level.

“What’s 1990 to do with anything? It’s just a stupid dialogue. Let’s just start rolling back the pollution output by 25 per cent. And that’s exactly what we did in California.”

During his premiership, the former bodybuilder oversaw the signing of landmark legislation that reduced California’s greenhouse gas emissions.

He also improved infrastructure to reduce congestion and keep the air clean.

However, he suggested that environmentalists had suffered from poor marketing and had therefore struggled to communicate effectively with the masses.

“Environmentalists – their heart is in the right place and I’m very fond of their work,” he added.

“But their communication skills really suck.”