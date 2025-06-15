NEW CIVILITY WATCH: North Carolina State Rep Waves Trump’s Decapitated Head at ‘No Kings’ Protest: ‘Some Cuts May Be Necessary.’

A North Carolina state representative has called for President Trump’s beheading.

Rep. Julie von Haefen attended the “No Kings” protest yesterday in North Carolina holding an effigy of what appeared to be the decapitated heads of Trump and his senior policy advisor Stephen Miller.

“Amazing turnout all across the Triangle today, including this event at the Capitol hosted by @wakedems and @ncdemocrats #lfg #nokings #nokingsprotest #nokingsinamerica #raleigh #raleighnc,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

As well as the gruesome heads of Trump and Miller, von Haefen appeared to be waving a banner that said: “In These Difficult Times, Some Cuts May Be Necessary.”

Stephen Miller’s forehead was also engraved with a swastika, a reference to Nazi symbolism. Miller himself is Jewish.