THAT’S WHAT XI SAID:
Perhaps it’s a serious case of projection on Whitehouse’s part, as he ponders what the security is like at his club: Pressure Mounts on Sheldon Whitehouse To Resign in Shame Over Ties to Racist Beach Club.
THAT’S WHAT XI SAID:
Perhaps it’s a serious case of projection on Whitehouse’s part, as he ponders what the security is like at his club: Pressure Mounts on Sheldon Whitehouse To Resign in Shame Over Ties to Racist Beach Club.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.