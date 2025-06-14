WRITER SAYS PEOPLE OFFENDED BY ‘DEATH TO AMERICA’ ARE BEING INTENTIONALLY OBTUSE:
Remember this gem from CNN? With the reporter wearing a burqa?
— L (@SomeBitchIIKnow) June 14, 2025
The original poster first blocked replies, and then deleted her account. Perhaps to go to you YouTube watch this classic 2004 clip from MadTV, back when leftists (in a show co-produced by Quincy Jones) could still joke about how insane “Death to America” sounds to the rest of us: