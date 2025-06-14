THE CRITICAL DRINKER: Production Hell — Heaven’s Gate.

Exit quote: “Roger Ebert called [Heaven’s Gate] ‘the most scandalous cinematic waste I’ve ever seen, and remember, I’ve seen Paint Your

Wagon.'”

How big was the blast radius? This big: Why Michael Cimino’s Disastrous Epic Western Heaven’s Gate Was Blamed for Ruining United Artists.

The film has undergone quite a significant critical reassessment, however, spearheaded initially by Hollywood’s legendary Z Channel:

In 1982, Z Channel aired the 219-minute 1980 premiere version of the film on cable television – the first time that the longer version was widely exhibited – and which Z Channel dubbed the “director’s cut.” As critic F.X. Feeney noted in the documentary Z Channel: A Magnificent Obsession, Z Channel’s broadcast of Heaven’s Gate first popularized the concept of a “director’s cut.”

