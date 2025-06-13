“AS ONE APPARENTLY DOES”: In the case of Woodland v. Hill, the great Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Kenneth Lee was called upon to decide an unusual copyright case. The parenthetical in the opening sentences of his opinion made me laugh:

Rodney Woodland, a freelance artist and model, posts semi-naked photographs of himself in different poses on Instagram. Montero Lamar Hill, better known as the recording artist Lil Nas X, also has an Instagram account–and he, too, shares semi-naked photos of himself in varying poses (as one apparently does on Instagram these days). Woodland sued Hill for copyright infringement ….

We affirm the district court’s order dismissing his copyright infringement claim.