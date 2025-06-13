GOD, WAIT UNTIL IT GOES UP AGAINST INTELLIVISION: ChatGPT Just Got ‘Absolutely Wrecked’ at Chess, Losing to a 1970s-Era Atari 2600.
When it happens, could Industrial Light & Magic create a CGI George Plimpton to be the commentator?
GOD, WAIT UNTIL IT GOES UP AGAINST INTELLIVISION: ChatGPT Just Got ‘Absolutely Wrecked’ at Chess, Losing to a 1970s-Era Atari 2600.
When it happens, could Industrial Light & Magic create a CGI George Plimpton to be the commentator?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.