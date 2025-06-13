THEY’RE A BIT LOST WITHOUT IT: How The L.A. Riots Demonstrate Democrat-Media Complex’s Loss Of Narrative Control. “It’s politics all the way down. When you have an entire political movement willing to blur the line between rioting and ‘a cry of hope,’ the unfortunate implication here is that the violence might be tolerable if the politics were different.”
