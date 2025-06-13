DATA REPUBLICAN FOLLOWS THE MONEY SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO:
🚨 JUST RELEASED: Follow the Money Behind the No Kings Rally 🚨
DataRepublican has launched an interactive, open-source map showing how your tax dollars flow to organizations involved in the No Kings rally.
🔍 I tracked funding from federal sources to final recipients,…
— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 12, 2025
Full text:
🔍 I tracked funding from federal sources to final recipients, prioritizing direct paths (not via DAFs) whenever possible.
👉 IMPORTANT: most paths still went through Donor-Advised Funds (DAFs)—the black box of the nonprofit world. Unfortunately, it’s a common and opaque funding structure that deserves scrutiny.
💥 Explore it for yourself:
Click on “Federal Grant Flow” for any NoKings organization to open any visual flowchart, tracing dollars from origin to destination.
🖼️ Also, you can save any graph as an SVG and take it wherever you need.
📌 I’ll keep updating the database as more EINs come in. Got a group to investigate? Send it my email address with an EIN.
🧠 Let’s shine a light on influence laundering.
Here’s the link to her full report.