THAT’S WHAT XI SAID!

Tim Walz on Israel striking Iran: “Who is the voice in the world that can negotiate some type of agreement and hold the moral authority? It might be the Chinese.” pic.twitter.com/tLQFgOj0xL

That’s right on-brand for the Manchurian Candidate:

Tim Walz honeymooned in China after intentionally marrying on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. “He wanted a date he’ll always remember,” his wife said.

If Tiananmen Tim celebrates the slaughter of innocents fighting for freedom in China, imagine his plan for us! pic.twitter.com/G5NNYsXvot

— Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) August 7, 2024