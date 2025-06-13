MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Oops!… Mossad Did It Again. “Like so many others, I spent last night glued to the news — here at PJ Media and on X — marveling at the breadth, depth, and mind-blowing precision of Israel’s initial strike on Iran. No surprise here: Mossad and Israeli special forces were the real stars of the show.”
