June 13, 2025

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Oops!… Mossad Did It Again. “Like so many others, I spent last night glued to the news — here at PJ Media and on X — marveling at the breadth, depth, and mind-blowing precision of Israel’s initial strike on Iran. No surprise here: Mossad and Israeli special forces were the real stars of the show.”

Posted at 10:11 am by Stephen Green