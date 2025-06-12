ISRAEL LAUNCHES MULTIPLE STRIKES IN IRAN.
BREAKING: Israel says it's striking dozens of military targets across Iran, including nuclear sites
— BNO News (@BNONews) June 13, 2025
JUST IN — There are now initial reports of explosions at two of Iran’s main nuclear facilities. https://t.co/vYVKbg4FJ8
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 13, 2025
🚨BREAKING: Israel has launched a preemptive strike on Iran. Massive explosions are being reported in Tehran.
Israel has declared a state of emergency.
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 13, 2025
BREAKING: Israeli official says the military is preparing for 'days of battle' amid strikes on Iran
— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 13, 2025
Earlier: US Evacuates Middle East Embassy & Military Personnel as Tensions Mount Over Potential Israeli Strike on Iran.
IDF says military operation against Iran is expected to last several days:
"At the end of the operation, there will be no nuclear threat"
— BNO News (@BNONews) June 13, 2025