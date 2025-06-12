ISRAEL LAUNCHES MULTIPLE STRIKES IN IRAN.

BREAKING: Israel says it's striking dozens of military targets across Iran, including nuclear sites

JUST IN — There are now initial reports of explosions at two of Iran’s main nuclear facilities. https://t.co/vYVKbg4FJ8

🚨BREAKING: Israel has launched a preemptive strike on Iran. Massive explosions are being reported in Tehran.

BREAKING: Israeli official says the military is preparing for 'days of battle' amid strikes on Iran

Earlier: US Evacuates Middle East Embassy & Military Personnel as Tensions Mount Over Potential Israeli Strike on Iran.

IDF says military operation against Iran is expected to last several days:

"At the end of the operation, there will be no nuclear threat"

— BNO News (@BNONews) June 13, 2025