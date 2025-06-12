DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE:

Yes, we can imagine quite a bit, based on the lockdown-themed headlines that came out of California:

● First Gavin Newsom Closed the Beaches. Then His Cops Ticketed Those Who Came to Look at Them.

● LA sheriff will fine you $300 if you’re not wearing a mask in public.

● Gym owner charged for opening during coronavirus shutdown, California prosecutor says.

● Los Angeles deputies arrest 158 people in raid on underground house party.

● Newsom Ordered to Pay $1.35 Million in Settlement With Church over Pandemic Restrictions.

UPDATE:

So the Dem's fun Do You Know Who I Am stunt news cycle lasted about 6 hours.

Israel put an end to that one pretty suddenly.

— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 13, 2025