NEWS YOU CAN USE (NEW YORK AND IDAHO EDITION): Aurora alert! Moderate geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as New York and Idaho on June 14.
Enjoy the show if you’re able.
NEWS YOU CAN USE (NEW YORK AND IDAHO EDITION): Aurora alert! Moderate geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as New York and Idaho on June 14.
Enjoy the show if you’re able.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.