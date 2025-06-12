I MEANT TO POST THIS EARLIER BUT IT GOT LOST IN THE SHUFFLE:

The head of the government agency IS THE DEVELOPER WHO WILL PROFIT FROM THIS LAND… pic.twitter.com/go6bwOqzFQ

Full text:

Democrats recently voted to create an entity called Parkland Metropolitan District which won the imminent domain case

The head of the government agency IS THE DEVELOPER WHO WILL PROFIT FROM THIS LAND

“What does it mean to be a private landowner here in Colorado? Well, it means in some rare cases, the government can just come in and take your private land or a portion of it for the public good. I’m talking about eminent domain. I am standing here next to Polizi Farms in Brighton, Colorado. And recently, this farm lost an eminent domain case to an entity called the Parkland Metropolitan District.

This is a quasi government agency that won the rights to take a portion of this farmland right in the middle. And this entity, this district, is going to put a drainage pipe right in the middle of this farm. The farm worries that this drainage pipe is going to mess with their whole operation. It’s going to ruin the drainage of the farm, and then the farm is going to be done. It’s going to be done for the pipe is moving forward.

But what is the Parkland Metropolitan District? It was created very recently after a vote by the Brighton City Council. And guess who used to sit at the very head of this government agency, the chairman of this government agency, the private developer who was going to benefit from this drainage pipe. It’s not a public highway that’s going to be benefiting from it. It’s not a public road.

It’s not a freeway. It’s a private development. How is that for private land ownership in Colorado?”