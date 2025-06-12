THE ENEMY WITHIN: PSU professor placed on leave after ‘I am Hamas … we’re all Hamas’ comment.

The professor of Arabic language and literature was placed on leave on Friday, according to a June 6 statement from the university’s President Ann Cudd.

“PSU stands unequivocally against antisemitism, terrorism, and hate of any kind, including the statements made in this video. … The statements made in this video are absolutely unacceptable,” Cudd stated.

“PSU is conducting an investigation of this incident and the faculty member involved has been placed on administrative leave.”

Cudd does not identify the scholar by name but The Oregonian and KOIN Portland both identified her as Professor Yasmeen Hanoosh of the Department of World Languages and Literatures.