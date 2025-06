JAKE TAPPER LIES:

EXPOSED: CNN Jake Tapper Stage Manager Caught On Hidden Camera Revealing Tapper “Knew” About Joe Biden’s Decline During 2024 Presidential Campaign: “He Doesn’t Want to Reveal That in Front of Us”

“Even Tapper wrote a book about it.”

“Biden, I met him twice… He was sharper,… pic.twitter.com/zEt3saLNF5

— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 12, 2025