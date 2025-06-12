NEW CIVILITY WATCH:
BREAKING: California Democratic Senator @AlexPadilla4CA just crashed DHS Secretary Noem’s press conference in LA and was forcibly removed. pic.twitter.com/Q2sUWiImAM
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 12, 2025
Padilla missed Senate votes all week, only to throw a temper tantrum, rush the stage where DHS Secretary Noem was speaking, and get forcibly removed by security.
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 12, 2025
Watch the exact moment Democrat Senator Alex Padilla is brought to the ground and cuffed by officers.
WILD pic.twitter.com/CMuw6wuQq2
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 12, 2025