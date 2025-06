RALPH THE WONDER LLAMA GETS RESULTS! Llamas may hold the cure to COVID: study.

Llama just say — this probably wasn’t on your 2025 bingo card.

A new study suggests that the long-necked, fuzzy mammals could be our secret weapon against COVID-19.

Researchers in Belgium found that special particles in llama blood could help us develop powerful new treatments that keep working even as the virus mutates.