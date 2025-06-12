THAT’S NOT CREEPY AT ALL:
JUST IN: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker goes mute after Rep. Brandon Gill stumps him on his previous tweet about men in women's bathrooms.
Gill: Do you think men should be allowed in women's restrooms?
Pritzker: I'm not sure why this has come to this issue.
Gill: You tweeted:… pic.twitter.com/BBuaybTwRV
Astonishingly, the 2017 tweet by Pritzker (or whichever 20-something intern who was ghostwriting his social media accounts) is still up: