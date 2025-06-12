KURT SCHLICHTER: On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast.

The problem is that he’s bad at his job. And he doesn’t even seem to like it. Whenever you see Gavin Newsom in his gov mode, you get the impression that he’d rather be anywhere else doing anything else. It’s not like he actually does anything as governor. With guys like Newsom, it’s not the doing. It’s the being. He wants to be governor; he doesn’t want to do the hard things a real governor does. And it would be the same thing if he were to become president. He wants to be the president; the doing stuff part is a huge hassle that gets in the way of him being the center of attention.

His personal life is just as disastrous as his tenure as governor. He famously had to make a speech confessing that he had tapped his best friend’s wife. Hilariously, Donald Trump, Jr., snagged his former wife, a move so alpha there’s not even a letter of the alphabet to describe Newsom’s status. In the last few days, a professional football player began insisting on Twitter that he had a history of intimate personal interactions with Newsom’s current wife. Yikes. Well, at least Gavin can be secure in the knowledge that if this whole politics thing doesn’t work out, he’ll fit right in as a staffer at “The Bulwark.”

Newsom has not announced that he’s going to run, but he’s obviously going to run. His plan is to occupy the totally empty moderate lane in the upcoming 2028 primaries. As part of that, lately, he has been pretending not to hate conservatives. He went on some conservative shows, and he had some conservatives on his podcast to demonstrate that, “Hey, we can all get along. See? See?” Some conservatives didn’t like the idea of platforming Newsom, but they are wrong. The more you platform him, the more he talks, and the more he talks, the more aware people become that he’s close to being a clinical moron.