IN THESE TROUBLED TIMES, FINALLY SOME GOOD NEWS: Mel Brooks Returning as Yogurt for Spaceballs Sequel, Amazon MGM Sets 2027 Theatrical Release.

May the Schwartz be with you!

Mel Brooks, who wrote, directed and starred in the original 1987 “Spaceballs,” is reprising his role of Yogurt for the Josh Gad led sequel. Amazon MGM Studios has scheduled the film for a theatrical release in 2027.

“Will & Harper” director Josh Greenbaum will helm the film with a script from Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez and Gad. Cast members outside of Gad and Brooks are currently unknown. Plot details also remain under wraps, but a tentative logline, laden with Brooks-era humor, describes the movie as, “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”