THAT’S GONNA LEAVE A MARK:
Has anyone done a wellness check on @GovKathyHochul?@EliseStefanik just ended Kathy's career. https://t.co/48D2zaoe2J
— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 12, 2025
THAT’S GONNA LEAVE A MARK:
Has anyone done a wellness check on @GovKathyHochul?@EliseStefanik just ended Kathy's career. https://t.co/48D2zaoe2J
— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 12, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.