THINGS ARE GETTING TENSE:

BREAKING 🇮🇷 : Iran's Parliament Speaker Qalibaf calls IAEA cooperation "counterproductive," vows to boost enrichment with advanced machines, open a new facility, and cut nuclear program oversight.

Yesterday:

Ever heard of the ‘Pizza Index’?

When shits about to hit the fan, and a long night is in store…they order a boat load of pizza.

Here’s a live look at the pizza places around the Pentagon…that red bar is right now…the blue is normal busyness.

Israel + Iran = 🍕 pic.twitter.com/DCmwjx2caV

— Jordan Crowder (@digijordan) June 11, 2025