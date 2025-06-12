June 12, 2025

GREAT MOMENTS IN OPTICS:

Screencap in case Newsom’s office deletes the tweet:

Meanwhile, back on planet earth:

Stores looted amid continued unrest in downtown.

● Apple and Adid as stores among businesses looted and damaged in downtown LA.

● LA looters bash in front door of popular sushi restaurant as anti-ICE protests rage: ‘Everybody is scared.’

Curfew remains in effect in parts of downtown LA.

As Jon Gabriel tweeted on Tuesday:

Posted at 8:22 am by Ed Driscoll