GREAT MOMENTS IN OPTICS:
PETE, SEND THE MARINES ! pic.twitter.com/30BU5OMj6M
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 12, 2025
Screencap in case Newsom’s office deletes the tweet:
Meanwhile, back on planet earth:
● Stores looted amid continued unrest in downtown.
● Apple and Adid as stores among businesses looted and damaged in downtown LA.
● LA looters bash in front door of popular sushi restaurant as anti-ICE protests rage: ‘Everybody is scared.’
● Curfew remains in effect in parts of downtown LA.
As Jon Gabriel tweeted on Tuesday: