Shot:
MAXINE WATERS: "Trump started this. Rioters should not be edged on, and you know, provoked…"
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 12, 2025
Chaser:
● Rep. Maxine Waters Jokes About Threatening Trump Supporters ‘All The Time.’
● Maxine Waters: ‘Americans should be out in the streets screaming’ for Trump’s head.
● Democrat Maxine Waters Makes Public Call For Harassment & Violence Against Members of Trump Administration.
● Democrats Nuke Censure Of Maxine Waters For Incitement Of Violence In Minnesota.
● Maxine Waters Tells Protestors To “Get More Confrontational.”
● YouTube deletes Maxine Waters promise to ‘go and take out Trump.’