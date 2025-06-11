June 12, 2025

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot:

Chaser:

Rep. Maxine Waters Jokes About Threatening Trump Supporters ‘All The Time.’

Maxine Waters: ‘Americans should be out in the streets screaming’ for Trump’s head.

Democrat Maxine Waters Makes Public Call For Harassment & Violence Against Members of Trump Administration.

Democrats Nuke Censure Of Maxine Waters For Incitement Of Violence In Minnesota.

Maxine Waters Tells Protestors To “Get More Confrontational.”

YouTube deletes Maxine Waters promise to ‘go and take out Trump.’

Posted at 7:45 am by Ed Driscoll