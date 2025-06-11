THE LEFT’S WAR AGAINST WOMEN: Trans-Identified Male Killer Accused of Raping Female Inmate in Illinois Women’s Prison Remains at Facility Despite Officials’ Attempts at Transfer.

Patterson, also known as Janiah Monroe, was first transferred from a men’s detention center to the Logan Correctional Center for women in April of 2019 as a result of litigation backed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Illinois. Court documents reveal that Monroe continues to be detained at Logan, a women’s correctional facility, despite efforts by authorities at the Illinois Department of Corrections to remove him.

In June of 2019, just two months after being transferred into Logan, a woman who was made to share a housing unit with Monroe filed a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) report alleging that he had raped her. Under the protection of anonymity, “Jane Doe” also accused prison officials of attempting to coerce her to lie about her ordeal, which she would later reveal the details of in a February 2020 lawsuit.

“The transfer of transgender inmates from male to female prisons has been a contentious policy within IDOC,” stated attorneys for the alleged victim. “In an attempt to justify the transfers … IDOC employees covered up the sexual assault of Plaintiff and tried to falsely classify it as consensual, to keep it from being considered a PREA violation.”