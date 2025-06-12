JON CALDERA: Why has Boulder become the ideal soft target for violence?

The city pastime in Boulder is not baseball. It’s virtue signaling.

According to census data, more than 15% of Aurora’s population is “Black or African American.” Boulder’s population is only 1.02% African American. Boulder’s racist housing policies make it nearly impossible for poorer people, mostly people of color, to live there. Yet Boulder is the undisputed champion for most white households with “Black Lives Matter” yard signs.

The message is clear. Just because black lives matter, it doesn’t mean we want them living next to us. We’ll make an exception for Deion Sanders.

As a whole, Boulderites are unaware of how people outside of their elitist bubble perceive them. If you are off your rocker, planning to do violence, are you pulled to target the place where everyone not only knows they are better than everyone else, but must announce it?

Then there are some practicalities of violence to consider. If you are going to go on a violent rampage, the last thing you’d need is some armed citizen putting a quick end to you and your fun.

El Paso County has the highest number of concealed weapons permit holders, around 50,000, while Boulder County has about 3,000. Additionally, Boulder made carrying a gun in seemingly every place illegal.