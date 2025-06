HOW IT STARTED: Snowfalls are now just a thing of the past.

—The London Independent, March 20th, 2000.

How it’s going: Could Britain face a winter ice age? How future temperatures could plummet due to climate change.

—Sky News, today.

Leonard Nimoy, call your office!

And you too, Stephen Schneider, who appeared in the above episode, only to change his mind decades later and rail on about the dangers of global warming: