XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT: Anti-ICE protests fueled in part by CCP-linked Communist revolutionary org and a tech millionaire. “The leadership and activities of PSL are closely tied to far-left groups bolstered by the financial network of wealthy Marxist businessman Neville Roy Singham, who sold his ThoughtWorks tech company in 2017 and has used the money to fund openly Communist endeavors globally.”

Communism is a rich man’s game.