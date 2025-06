ABC NEWS IS ANGRY THAT L.A. IS BEING DEFENDED:

But then, the elites who staff ABC News are pretty uncomfortable with the US military in general:

QTing this again, because the more I think about it, the more telling this is. The comments are a fascinating look into how profoundly out of touch with reality modern liberals are. They're honestly surprised that the kinds of dudes who fight all of America's wars for us areā€¦ https://t.co/oIgGTs3FH4 — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) June 11, 2025

Glenn notes that we’ve seen far worse:

As Kurt Schlichter warned the left a decade ago: Liberals May Regret Their New Rules.