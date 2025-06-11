RIP: The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Dies at 82. “Wilson, the co-founder and primary songwriter of the Beach Boys, has died, his family announced. The beloved musical auteur, who helped pioneer the studio-as-instrument, influencing generations of musicians in pop and beyond, was revealed in early 2024 to be living with a neurocognative disorder akin to dementia.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.