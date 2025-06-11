I’M SORRY DAVE, I CAN’T ALLOW YOU TO ORDER THAT VENTI, QUAD, HALF-CAFF, NO FOAM, EXTRA HOT, PEPPERMINT, WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA: Starbucks to roll out Microsoft Azure OpenAI assistant for baristas.

Starbucks plans to roll out a generative artificial intelligence assistant created with Microsoft

Azure’s OpenAI platform to 35 locations this month as part of its strategy to simplify baristas’ jobs and speed up service in its cafes.

The coffee chain showed off the new technology to more than 14,000 North American store managers at its Leadership Experience in Las Vegas on Tuesday. A broad launch of the “Green Dot Assist” platform across the U.S. and Canada is slated for the company’s fiscal 2026, which starts in the fall.

The three-day event comes as Starbucks pushes to revive its sluggish U.S. sales and “get back to Starbucks,” as CEO Brian Niccol has described the effort since he took the role last year. Niccol’s priorities include slashing service times to four minutes per order. Quick, accurate answers to barista questions could help achieve that goal.