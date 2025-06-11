CHRISTIAN TOTO: Jason Bateman: Trump Supporters ‘Need a Talking To.’ “Media superstar Megyn Kelly shared a shocking snippet from low-rated MSNBC host Nicole Wallace’s new podcast, ‘The Best People.’ Bateman joined the show for its premiere episode last week, and the subject naturally came to President Donald Trump.”
