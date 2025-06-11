PEACHY KEENAN: L.A. 2025: Welcome to the Future, America.

“California” the way it was when I was growing up is gone forever. Illegal immigration, followed by mass amnesty and permanent one-party rule (Communism) took care of that.

Many of the law-abiding Latino citizens of California may want law and order and may even be in favor of stopping new illegal immigration, but they also remember the stories of their abuela who had to dodge alligators and La Migra to cross the Rio Grande and then got called a “wet back” at work. They don’t really want to see mass deportations of their cousins.

What this means is that actual, lasting, meaningful deportation efforts in southern California will be done against a hostile regime and their murderous shock troops, who will do everything to stymie it and to (their real goal) Make Trump Look Bad.

If he succeeds in deporting all illegals down to the last day-old newborn with pierced ears, he is Satan. If he doesn’t, he is a failure.

But despite the risks, he should still do it.