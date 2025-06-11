ACTUALLY, I’D SAY THAT GAVIN NEWSOM MAY HAVE ENDED GAVIN NEWSOM’S 2028 PRESIDENTIAL BID: Victor Davis Hanson Might Have Ended Gavin Newsom’s Political Career.

“He [Newsom] said this was chaotic, this was reckless, and he said that they were just trying to have an arbitrary, deportation quota,” said Hanson.

Gavin, Gavin 12 million people came into the country illegally. That was 3 million a year. That was 250,000 per month. That was over 8,000 a day. They have not been able to deport more than a thousand on most days, sometimes 500. They would have to deport 8,000 people every single day for four years to get back where we were with 20 million illegal aliens, when Joe Biden entered office. So it’s not a quota. It’s an effort to stop an invasion.

He also wrecked him on the National Guard deployment:

Now Gavin is mad that they nationalized the California Guard. Trump has that ability. And people said, no, no president—they have to request it. No they don’t. You think that JFK said to George Wallace when he nationalized the Alabama National Guard, said, would you please let us nationalize your guard so you can be removed from stopping African-American people going to the University of Alabama? No.

CNN recently did a deep dive on the immigration issue and found that Democrats have lost the plot here, too. There’s been a 40-point swing to the GOP from immigrant citizens, who are also now viewed as being better at handling immigration matters. They’re on the MAGA train regarding deportations, too. It’s amazing how Democrats still don’t get how unpopular their agenda has become to normal voters. They’ve lost the working class, the middle class, and now immigrant citizens. And Newsom, viewed as the man who can help Democrats rebuild, is letting his city burn and peddling anti-Trump nonsense.