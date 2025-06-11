KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: None of This Is Playing Out the Way Gavin Newsom Thinks It Is. “The reason that Newsom wasn’t going to be the nominee last year is the same one that is making him fight so hard to be the Dems’ whacko Great White Hope during the riots now: he doesn’t check off any diversity boxes for the party that’s all in on it. Unless he’s ready to switch teams and shack up with Mayor Pete, Newsom needs some way to distinguish himself.”