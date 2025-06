TERRY MORAN OUT AT ABC NEWS:

Terry Moran may go down in history as the only legacy media hack to actually thank President Trump for calling his network “Fake News" pic.twitter.com/6YI0CwMTJc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 10, 2025

Moran dropped the mask, and revealed what everybody at the House of Stephanopoulos thinks about this administration, and with a fair amount of projection, Trump aide Stephen Miller in particular: