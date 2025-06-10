MY STATE’S CALIFORNICATION CONTINUES APACE: Gov. Polis signs expanded protections for illegal immigrants in Colorado.

Despite repeated claims that Colorado is not a “sanctuary state” for illegal immigration, Gov. Jared Polis on May 23 signed a bill into law that both reinforces and expands Colorado’s existing protections for immigrants living in the country illegally.

Senate Bill 25-276, Protect Civil Rights Immigration Status was a top priority for majority Democrats in the state Legislature as they continue their attempt at isolating Colorado from the Trump administrations deportation policies, with the bill picking up a remarkable 46 prime and co-sponsors on its way to passage.

Colorado state law already limits interaction and information sharing between local and federal officers. However, SB 276 extends this measure to prohibit the state judicial and legislative branches, along with local governments, from sharing personal immigration-related data with federal officials. The bill also denies federal immigration officials access to certain areas of places such as childcare facilities, hospitals, and schools, unless a warrant is provided.

Local governments cannot work with ICE to detain an individual facing civil immigration proceedings, and any information on an enrolled child or a patient cannot be shared with federal officers, among other restrictions.

Despite the bills extensive restrictions for local and state officials, Gov. Polis reiterates the importance of cooperation with federal agents on criminal matters in his signing statement for the bill.