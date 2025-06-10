HMM: Former White House Physician Ronny Jackson Points To White House Staffer In Biden Cover-Up Probe.

Former White House physician and current Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson told the Daily Caller in a Monday interview that ongoing congressional investigations are overlooking a key White House staffer.

“I think they’ve got a pretty good list to start with, but I think one of the people, you know, having been in the White House for a while that I think would be absolutely key in what what was going on, they need to look [at] the staff secretary,” Jackson responded when asked who else he would like to see testify before Congress regarding the probes into the Biden mental decline cover-up and the use of the autopen. “The staff secretary handles every piece of paper that goes in and out of the Oval Office and everything that has the president’s signature on it.”

Jackson added that he was “kind of shocked” when he saw “the initial list from Chairman Comer that the staff secretary was not on there.”