NIFTY: U.S. Army integrates SMASH smart fire control system on M4A1 rifle to target aerial drones. “The SMASH 2000L is developed and produced by Smart Shooter Ltd., a defense technology company based in Yagur, Israel. The firm specializes in fire control systems designed to improve small arms accuracy and lethality in complex battlefield environments. The SMASH 2000L represents a lightweight, compact iteration of the company’s proven SMASH technology, specifically engineered for integration with standard assault rifles such as the M4A1. It allows operators to effectively engage not only ground targets but also small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS), which pose growing threats in modern combat zones.”

Cool, but wouldn’t a shotgun be cheaper?