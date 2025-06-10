YOUR TAXPAYER DOLLARS AT WORK: Oops! Masked ‘Protester’ Reveals Identity to Reporter – DataRepublican Shows NGO is Paying Her to Dissent.

First, the funny part. A pro-illegal alien protester in Asheville, North Carolina, was being interviewed by a local TV news reporter. She said and spelled out her name on air. Then said she was wearing a mask to protect her identity. Yep, they’re not sending their brightest. Then, X sleuth extraordinaire DataRepublican did some quick research. Wham! Bam! Yep, the masked fool is a paid protester. * * * * * * * *

At the beginning of 1991’s Parliament of Whores, P.J. O’Rourke famously wrote:

Not long after Andy [Ferguson] and I met, we were driving down Pennsylvania Avenue and encountered some or another noisy pinko demonstration. “How come,” I asked Andy, “whenever something upsets the Left, you see immediate marches and parades and rallies with signs already printed and rhyming slogans already composed, whereas whenever something upsets the Right, you see two members of the Young Americans for Freedom waving a six-inch American flag?” “We have jobs,” said Andy.

But for the protestors on the left, as we’ve learned, this is their job. Nice work if you can get it: Who’s Paying for the Violent L.A. Protests Against ICE? You Are. And It Gets Worse From There.

Oh, and speaking of “signs already printed,” a quick reminder:

They have no clue why they are there, and they have no clue what their signs even mean. pic.twitter.com/BxtiskoD3t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2025

And this all-time classic from the late Andrew Breitbart: