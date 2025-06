FACE, MEET PALM:

Echoes of Chicago ‘68. Privileged radical: “Power to the proletariat.”

Cop: “I am the proletariat.” https://t.co/Gpz1bT4CmI — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) June 10, 2025

“Yes, bitch, I’m in college” might go down as the most unintentionally hilarious self-reveal of the current mess.