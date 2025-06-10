WHO PAYS FOR THESE?

🚨 WTF? PAID-FOR "bionic shields" are being trucked in for the Los Angeles rioters. These cost around $60, each…and there are BOXES and BOXES of them being handed out. "That's not the kind of thing that you buy in bulk if you don't plan on doing something with it…" They… pic.twitter.com/p3E9HwcpHf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 10, 2025

From the replies: “These masks aren’t your average gear. They’re marketed for extreme environments—dust, smoke, even chemical exposure. Perfect for a riot. You don’t gear up like this for a peaceful protest.”

They’re gearing up to provoke violence and blame Trump.

UPDATE: The administration is following the money trail.