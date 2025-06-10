HMM: SEIU Union Boss Charged With ‘Impeding’ L.A. ‘ICE’ Bust—But How Did He Know About It in the First Place?

How did the Democrat union bag man know that FBI and DHS officers were enforcing a criminal search warrant at an L.A. clothing manufacturer on Friday? It seems that the union, CHIRLA, and the Los Angeles Rapid Response Network’s [LARRN] snitch line reporting “men in military garb” paid off. At least that’s what it looks like from the charging documents against SEIU executive and Democrat money man David Huerta.

The SEIU boss was arrested on Friday and spent the weekend in jail awaiting his arraignment Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse.