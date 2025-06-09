PERFECT: Greta Thunberg and friends on intercepted ‘selfie yacht’ will be forced to watch ‘video of the horrors’ of Oct. 7, Israel says.

Israel Defense Forces captured and boarded the Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, after the Swedish activist and the others on board tried to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip — just hours after Israeli officials demanded they call off the stunt.

“I congratulate the IDF for the quick and safe takeover of the ‘Madleen’ flotilla to prevent them from breaking the blockade and reaching the shores of Gaza,” Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, said on X.

“I instructed the IDF to show the flotilla passengers the video of the horrors of the October 7 massacre when they arrive at the port of Ashdod,” he wrote.