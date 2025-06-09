EUROPE IS NOT SERIOUS: NATO chief’s speech was meant as a call to arms, but it was also a shameful admission for the alliance.

For all the stark warnings and ominous predictions made by the head of NATO today, one key fact remained unmentioned.

The West is still funding the Russian war effort to the tune of billions by buying oil and gas, funnelling vast amounts into an economy that is now fully militarised.

Russian gas exports to Europe went up by 20% last year and its LNG exports to the EU are now at record levels.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia is now making more money from selling fossil fuels than Ukraine receives from allies.

NATO’s secretary general Mark Rutte did not mention any of that. But he did spell out what Russia is doing with all that hydrocarbon revenue.

It is using it to put its economy onto a war footing that is now pumping out munitions at a rate that puts the West to shame, to the extent Russia could have the capability to take on NATO in three to five years, according to Mr Rutte.