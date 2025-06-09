BLUE CITY BLUES: Microsoft pulls major tech conference from Seattle over crime, drug use, homelessness. “According to an internal email obtained by journalist Jonathan Choe of the Discovery Institute, Visit Seattle—the city’s official tourism and marketing organization—was informed that Microsoft will cancel its 2026 event and release all future holds for the conference in Seattle. The email, titled “DEFINITE BOOKING CANCELLATION NOTICE,” said the decision was heavily influenced by the experience of company leadership and attendees walking the downtown core between the Hyatt Regency and the Arch Building on 8th Street.”

That’s some choice real estate — or at least it used to be.