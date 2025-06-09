CNN: MAKE THE GULAGS GREAT AGAIN! CNN Uses Pompous Clooney Play to Say Trump Era WORSE THAN ‘Red Scare.’

Decades later, the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy remains a favorite liberal bogeyman. So who could possibly be worse? Why, Donald Trump, of course!

In a CNN This Morning segment promoting CNN’s broadcast of George Clooney’s Broadway play, Good Night and Good Luck, based on Edward R. Murrow’s media campaign against Sen. Joseph McCarthy, host Audie Cornish played a clip of CNN’s Anderson Cooper asking Clooney whether “it’s worse now than in McCarthy’s time.” Clooney replied: “It’s worse now.” Nobody asked what it was like to live under communism in the 1950s.

Cornish then asked Axios media reporter Sara Fischer for her take on Clooney’s claim that things are worse today, under Trump, than they were during McCarthy’s time (or Eisenhower’s time). Fischer dutifully agreed that things are indeed worse today. Whereas McCarthy was focused exclusively on uncovering Soviet spies, under Trump:

“It’s really focused on going after anyone who pushes back against the government, who questions power.”

As is common amongst liberals, Fischer displayed nostalgia for the good old days, when there were few news outlets, and all of them leaned left. “In the McCarthy era, there was [sic] three broadcast networks, maybe a handful of newspapers, that people listened to and read. In this era, it is so much easier to target journalism because the institution of journalism is disaggregated,”

Translation: the liberal media oligopoly has been weakened, and conservative voices can now compete. Fischer complained “we’re in the digital era now. It’s so much easier to bully and taunt people 24/7*, especially because we do have people in power who are very good at using social media, who might even own their social media networks.”